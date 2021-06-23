Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-10:31 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-8:03 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 19500 block of Dean Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:04 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 125000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

-8 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at state Routes 66 and 47 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:12 to 8:49 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-5:37 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported at County Road 35 at state Route 47.

-3:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

