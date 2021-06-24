Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 2700 block of River Road in Sidney.

-2:11 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-2:41 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 100 block of Redbud Drive in Jackson Center.

-11:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-8:29 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13900 block of County Road in 25A in Anna.

WEDNESDAY

-5:47 p.m.: bad checks. Bad checks were reported received in the 5800 block of Houston Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-8:46 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to an explosion in the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.

-4:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.