Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-2:50 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 2700 block of River Road in Sidney.
-2:11 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies assisted another unit in the 3400 block of Chickasaw Court in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-2:41 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 100 block of Redbud Drive in Jackson Center.
-11:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.
-8:29 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 13900 block of County Road in 25A in Anna.
WEDNESDAY
-5:47 p.m.: bad checks. Bad checks were reported received in the 5800 block of Houston Road.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-9:45 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-8:46 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to an explosion in the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.
-4:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.