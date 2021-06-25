Police log

THURSDAY

-9:55 p.m.: criminal damaging. Brandon M. Douglas, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging charges.

WEDNESDAY

-3:37 p.m.: criminal trespass. Jordan Alexander Fleming, 22, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant and criminal trespassing charges.

-1:30 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Anastasia Corrynn Reed, 18, of Sidney, and Ilyexia B. Williams, 20, and a 17-year-old female, were arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:54 to 8:53 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a three fire calls.

-3:27 a.m. to 7:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

THURSDAY

-12:41 to 3:24 p.m.: mulch fire. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-10:57 a.m. to 4:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-12:30 to 9:46 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire alarms.

-6:20 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

-2:30 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

