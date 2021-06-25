Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-6:25 a.m.: burglary. A burglary in progress was reported at a property in the 12400 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

THURSDAY

-6:44 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.

-6:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Freeman Road in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at East State Street at First Street.

THURSDAY

-9:08 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated at North and North Main Streets.

-8 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at state Routes 66 and 47 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-8:42 a.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire at state Route 705 at Barhorst Road in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-9:30 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a report lines were on fire in the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Sidney.

-11:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

