Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-6:25 a.m.: burglary. A burglary in progress was reported at a property in the 12400 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.
THURSDAY
-6:44 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 86 on Interstate 75.
-6:27 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shooting was reported in the 3800 block of Freeman Road in Sidney.
Village log
FRIDAY
-12:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at East State Street at First Street.
THURSDAY
-9:08 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV complaint was investigated at North and North Main Streets.
-8 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at state Routes 66 and 47 in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-8:42 a.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire at state Route 705 at Barhorst Road in Fort Loramie.
THURSDAY
-9:30 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a report lines were on fire in the 7400 block of Stoker Road in Sidney.
-11:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
