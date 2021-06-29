Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-4:20 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 8900 block of Lochard Road in Sidney.

SUNDAY

-3:06 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-10:52 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 9000 block of Smalley Road in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-11:13 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-7:02 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 7400 block of Tawawa-Maplewood Road in Sidney.

-6:58 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Piqua.

FRIDAY

-8:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 10400 block of Schenk Road in Sidney.

-4:35 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 9000 block of Greenville Road in Sidney.

Village log

TUESDAY

-11:39 a.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-10:11 a.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.

-7:15 a.m.: gas leak. A gas leak was reported in the 100 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins.

-12:16 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2400 block of state Route 48 in Russia.

MONDAY

-8:10 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of Timber Trail in Anna.

-10:26 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-1:47 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 12200 block of Pasco-Montra Road in Maplewood.

SATURDAY

-4:03 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

-12:55 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-9:19 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Parkview Drive in Jackson Center.

-8:20 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 3900 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-7:14 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. A vehicle was reported in a ditch at Kentner Road and Southland Road in Botkins.

-7:12 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:41 a.m. to 2:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-9:43 a.m. to 7:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-12:09 to 9:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-4:57 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-9:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

