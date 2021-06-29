Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-4:20 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 8900 block of Lochard Road in Sidney.
SUNDAY
-3:06 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 2600 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-10:52 a.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 9000 block of Smalley Road in Sidney.
SATURDAY
-11:13 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 5200 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.
-7:02 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 7400 block of Tawawa-Maplewood Road in Sidney.
-6:58 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 10400 block of Seminole Trail in Piqua.
FRIDAY
-8:38 p.m.: investigate complaint. A shooting complaint was investigated in the 10400 block of Schenk Road in Sidney.
-4:35 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 9000 block of Greenville Road in Sidney.
Village log
TUESDAY
-11:39 a.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
-10:11 a.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.
-7:15 a.m.: gas leak. A gas leak was reported in the 100 block of East Lynn Street in Botkins.
-12:16 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2400 block of state Route 48 in Russia.
MONDAY
-8:10 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 100 block of Timber Trail in Anna.
-10:26 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
SUNDAY
-1:47 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 12200 block of Pasco-Montra Road in Maplewood.
SATURDAY
-4:03 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
-12:55 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
FRIDAY
-9:19 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Parkview Drive in Jackson Center.
-8:20 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 3900 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
-7:14 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. A vehicle was reported in a ditch at Kentner Road and Southland Road in Botkins.
-7:12 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-10:41 a.m. to 2:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
MONDAY
-9:43 a.m. to 7:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
SUNDAY
-12:09 to 9:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
SATURDAY
-4:57 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
FRIDAY
-9:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
