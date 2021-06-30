Police log

TUESDAY

-7:32 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Custenborder Park on Riverside Drive.

-6:00 p.m.: endangering children. Natashia Louise Epley, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on an endangering children charge.

-4:28 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-4:11 p.m.: warrant. Rachel Elizabeth Zimmerman, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:07 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-12:26 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at CVS Pharmacy on Fourth Avenue.

-5:58 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

Crashes

Ted T. Zimpfer, 44, of Anna, was cited with a driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic violation following a two-vehicle crash at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Zimpfer was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street near Interstate 75. He attempted to change from the left lane to the right lane and struck the front left bumper of an eastbound vehicle driven by Jessica Helene Strohmenger, 33, of Sidney, with his trailer.

• Richard L. Kizer, 77, of Urbana, was cited with a turning at intersections violation following a two-vehicle crash at 11:07 a.m. June 24.

Kizer was traveling southbound on Ohio Avenue at the intersection with Water Street. Kizer, attempting to turn east onto Water Street from the west lane, turned into the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Kara K. Long, 30, of Sidney, who was southbound in the east lane.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:42 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-5:46 a.m. to 6:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

MONDAY

-5:58 a.m. to 9:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 17 calls.

-9:52 a.m. to 2:01 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

SUNDAY

-12:48 a.m. to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

-7:58 to 9:17 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

SATURDAY

-11:25 a.m. to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 16 calls.

-8:21 a.m. to 2:14 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

FRIDAY

-9:33 a.m. to 10:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

