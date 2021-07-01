Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:51 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Hazel Nut Lane.

-3:28 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported at South Ohio Avenue and East Court Street.

-2:05 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-1:52 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 100 block of North Main Ave.

Crashes

Linda J. Burroughs, 74, of Sidney, was cited with a driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic violation following a two-vehicle crash at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday.

Burroughs was traveling eastbound on state Route 47 in the left lane while Richard A. Roll, 68, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound in the right lane. Burroughs attempted to change lanes to turn right into the Speedway gas station and struck Roll’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:46 to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-5:37 p.m.: odor. Firefighters responded to a conduct an odor investigation.

-4:44 p.m.: animal rescue. Firefighters rescued a cat from a tree.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

