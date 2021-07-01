Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:43 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road, Piqua.

-8:28 a.m.: tree down. A downed tree was reported in the 7700 block of Houston Road.

-2:52 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Brown Road in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-4:20 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 16000 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-1:03 p.m.: pursuit. Authorities engaged in a pursuit in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-12:09 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:18 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

WEDNESDAY

-3:22 to 6:56 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

