Police log

THURSDAY

-7:47 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-6:26 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 2400 block of Alpine Court.

-6:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Mojitos on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:00 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at the Sidney Municipal Pool.

-5:28 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-4:23 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-4:20 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-11:22 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:06 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

-9:54 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:15 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-3:34 to 4:47 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-11:35 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-10:33 a.m. to 12:56 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

