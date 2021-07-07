Police log

TUESDAY

-3:35 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at Custenborder Park on Riverside Drive.

-3:00 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-2:33 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 900 block of Park Street.

-12:47 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-12:30 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 900 block of Park Street.

-11:31 a.m.: criminal damaging. Past damages were reported at Lowell Elementary School on South Main Avenue.

-11:17 a.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported at the Sidney Police Department.

-11:09 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:59 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 500 block of Linden Avenue.

-6:20 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-12:53 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Riverbend Park on Constitution Avenue.

Crashes

Jessica R. Hull, 28, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday.

Hull and Karli M. Robinson, 17, of Quincy, both were stopped in the turn lane of Court Street to turn onto Fourth Avenue. While Robinson was still stopped, Hull moved forward and struck the back of Robinson’s vehicle.

• Keith A. Bey, 54, of Sidney, was cited with a starting and backing violation following a two-vehicle crash at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday.

Sandra Jo Anthony-Ike, 79, of Sidney, was driving northbound on North Main Avenue when Bey, who was backing from a parking spot, struck Anthony-Ike’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:27 to 10:39 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-10:43 a.m. to 9:16 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.