Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-8:48 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 16200 block of Kirkwood Road in Sidney.

-5:45 p.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported in the 14600 block of Circle Drive in Sidney.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:16 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

-12:34 a.m.: drugs. A drug offense was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

TUESDAY

-9:56 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Center.

-5:08 p.m.: robbery. A robbery was reported in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:24 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 12400 block of Shroyer Road in Maplewood.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

