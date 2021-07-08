Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:23 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 6600 block of Dawson Road in Sidney.

-4:27 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 100 block of Brown Road in Sidney.

-3:09 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:19 a.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damaging was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-6:59 a.m.: livestock on roadway. Livestock were reported to be on the roadway in the 16000 block of Heiland Kies Road in Botkins.

-1:56 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-5:19 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 16600 block of Mason Road in Sidney.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

