Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-7:23 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 6600 block of Dawson Road in Sidney.
-4:27 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 100 block of Brown Road in Sidney.
-3:09 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.
Village log
THURSDAY
-10:19 a.m.: criminal damaging. Criminal damaging was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-6:59 a.m.: livestock on roadway. Livestock were reported to be on the roadway in the 16000 block of Heiland Kies Road in Botkins.
-1:56 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-10:59 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
WEDNESDAY
-5:19 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire in the 16600 block of Mason Road in Sidney.
Compiled by Kyle Shaner.