Sheriff’s log
FRIDAY
-4:50 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
THURSDAY
-9:05 p.m.: livestock on roadway. Livestock were reported to be on the roadway in the 2500 block of Millcreek Road in Sidney.
Village log
FRIDAY
-1:53 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-8:05 a.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-2:28 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-2:18 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-1:02 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 2900 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.
-12:58 a.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-12:45 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the 5200 block of state Route 47 in Houston.
-12:21 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
THURSDAY
-11:42 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-11:15 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-11:02 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated driver was reported at Newport Road and state Route 66 in Newport.
-8:34 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-7:59 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:27 to 2:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.
THURSDAY
-5:55 to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.
Compiled by Kyle Shaner.