Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-4:50 a.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

THURSDAY

-9:05 p.m.: livestock on roadway. Livestock were reported to be on the roadway in the 2500 block of Millcreek Road in Sidney.

Village log

FRIDAY

-1:53 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-8:05 a.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-2:28 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-2:18 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-1:02 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 2900 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.

-12:58 a.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-12:45 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated person was reported in the 5200 block of state Route 47 in Houston.

-12:21 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-11:42 p.m.: larceny. Larceny was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-11:15 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-11:02 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated driver was reported at Newport Road and state Route 66 in Newport.

-8:34 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 7100 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-7:59 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:27 to 2:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

THURSDAY

-5:55 to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.