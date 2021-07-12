Police log

SUNDAY

-10:15 p.m.: fraud. A fraud was reported to police.

-10:10 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-10:09 p.m.: noise complaint. Noise was reported in the 100 block of Mound Street.

-8:59 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-11:50 a.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of South Highland Avenue.

-7:47 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported at Custenborder Park on Riverside Drive.

SATURDAY

-10:08 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Culvert Street.

-5:17 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue.

-4:34 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of South West Avenue.

-1:07 p.m.: open burn. Police responded to a report of an open burn in the 900 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:19 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 500 block of Kossuth Street.

-8:05 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 300 block of South Highland Avenue.

-6:46 a.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a report shots were heard in the 100 block of West Pinehurst Street.

-5:33 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-2:46 a.m.: noise complaint. Police responded to a noise complaint at the Executive Arms Apartments on St. Marys Avenue.

-2:40 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded on the request to remove a person at Speedway west on Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-5:35 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-5:02 p.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 800 block of Taft Street.

-1:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-12:55 p.m.: drugs. A drug incident at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street is under investigation.

-6:48 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage was reported at a property in the 2500 block of Alpine Court.

-5:08 a.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported at Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Crashes

Michael J. Blase, 36, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:25 p.m.

Blase had pulled from a private driveway in the unit block of Brooklyn Avenue in an attempt to cross the street to the gas station when he pulled in front of the southbound vehicle on Brooklyn Avenue that was driven by Evarado M. Guevara, 36, of Sidney, causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-10:38 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-4:24 a.m. to 1:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SATURDAY

-3:52 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:40 to 10:02 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to four fire alarms.

-12:46 p.m.: odor. Firefighters responded to a conduct an odor investigation.

-3:22 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 10 calls; two calls were for mutual aid.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

