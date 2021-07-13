Police log

MONDAY

-10:44 p.m.: harassment. Police responded to a report of harassment in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-7:33 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a report of threats in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-4:47 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the police department.

-4:31 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported at Menards on North Lester Avenue.

-4:03 p.m.: disturbance. A disturbance was reported at Arby’s on Michigan Street.

-3:43 p.m.: noise complaint. Police received a noise complaint at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-1:31 p.m.: warrant. Tyler Allen Hiestsand, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:03 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-2:29 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-11:59 a.m. to 11:41 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

