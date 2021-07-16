Police log
FRIDAY
-1:08 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded a property in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue to remove an individual.
-midnight: warrant. Rusty Lee Gates, 59, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
THURSDAY
-10:04 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block in South Miami Avenue.
-11:21 a.m.: stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Court Street.
-9 to 9:14 a.m.: damaging. Police responded to two reports of damage at two separate properties in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-6:52 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.
THURSDAY
-8:42 p.m.: service call. Crews conducted a service call.
-7:01 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
–6:51 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.
WEDNESDAY
-8:40 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.
-3:13 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.
-12:24 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.
-7:29 a.m. to 9:03 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.
