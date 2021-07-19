Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 47 at Cross Street in Sidney.

SATURDAY

-9:07 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 1300 block of Michigan Street in Sidney.

-5:31 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 18200 block of Eilerman Road.

-11:17 a.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3700 block of Goldrod Court.

Village log

MONDAY

-1:46 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3700 block of Cardo Road in Fort Loramie.

–1:42 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3700 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Center.

SATURDAY

-8:55 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:46 to 8:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-7:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SATURDAY

-12:21 to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

