Police log

MONDAY

-7:55 a.m.: damaging. Damage was reported in the 200 block of Pike Street.

SUNDAY

-8:55 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threat complaint at the Waffle House on Folkerth Avenue.

-3:22 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threat complaint at Norcold on South Kuther Road.

-12:43 p.m.: warrant. Maurice Dontavious Roberts, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10 a.m.: domestic violence. Talton Dewayne Pratt, 39, of Charleston, West Virginia, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-8:17 a.m.: damaging. Damage was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

–8:13 a.m.: damaging. Damage was reported in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.

-6:57 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Quality Inn on Michigan Street.

-1:52 a.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the Mystic Apartments on East Court Street.

SATURDAY

-2:10 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at a property in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-12:34 p.m.: warrant. Jerry Thomas Britton, 52, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:43 a.m.: warrant. Derrick James Tennery, 36, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:05 a.m.: damaging. Damage was reported in the 400 block of Wilkinson Avenue.

-2:39 a.m.: criminal damaging. Michael Alan Shaffer II, 38, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging charges.

-12:36 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated individual was reported at McDonald’s on Michigan Street.

-12:35 a.m.: intoxicated person. An intoxicated individual was reported at Burger King on Michigan Street.

-12:24 a.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at Fricker’s on Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-6:59 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-6:51 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 500 block of Campbell Road.

-4:57 p.m.: damaging. Police responded to a damage report in the 2400 block of Apache Drive.

-2:26 p.m.: theft. Michele Renee Sowders, 47, of Sidney, was served a summons on theft charges.

-1:30 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-12:42 p.m.: fraud. Police investigated a fraud report in the 1100 block of Amherst Drive.

-11:49 a.m.: burglary. A past burglary was reported in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-11:28 a.m.: threats. Police responded a report of threats at Mantor Auto & Truck Repair on West Russell Road.

-10:15 a.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Fair Road.

-1:28 a.m.: theft. Curtis C. Viney, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on theft charges.

-1:08 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to the request to remove a subject from a property in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue.

-12:24 a.m.: driving under suspension. Amanda Kae Heath, 33, of Sidney, was served a summons on driving under suspension-OVI charges.

Crashes

No one was cited after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday at 7:59 p.m.

Sidney Police Officer Robert E. Hurd, 34, of Sidney, was backing a police cruiser eastbound in an alley behind 625 N. West Ave. when he struck a utility pole in the alley.

• Damian E. Carter, 25, of Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:57 p.m.

Carter was traveling westbound on Brooklyn Avenue when he went through the red light at East Court Street, as his vehicle’s brakes had an issue to due dust from a job site, and was hit by the eastbound vehicle on East Court Street that was driven by Curtis A. Henschen, 67, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-2:01 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-10:31 a.m. to 3:14 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-6:16 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-12:18 to 5:12 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-3:03 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters responded to a conduct an open burn investigation.

-3:15 a.m. to 10:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to a gas leak.

-9:31 a.m. to 11:17 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

