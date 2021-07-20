Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:42 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-2:21 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 14200 block of Charm Hill Drive.

-11:49 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 3200 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-10:02 a.m.: assist. Another unit was assisted on Interstate 75.

MONDAY

-5:53 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive in Sidney.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:17 to 10:43 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-2:28 to 8:10 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.