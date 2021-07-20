Police log

TUESDAY

-1:25 a.m.: warrant. Jason O. J. Adkins, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-midnight: warrant. Caleb Ritchie Hewitt, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-10:07 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a report of a breaking and entering in progress at Biggins Small Engine Repair on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:57 p.m.: fight in progress. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at Enterprise Avenue at Thompson Street.

-8:21 p.m.: warrant. Ashley Elaine Rodeheffer, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:58 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-7:55 a.m.: damaging. Damage was reported in the 200 block of Pike Street..

Crashes

Michael A. Null, 18, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Monday at 8:17 p.m.

Null was traveling westbound on state Route 29 when he told police he swerved to avoid a raccoon, but was going fast and lost control, causing him to hit a utility pole. The crash caused damage to the passenger’s side mirror and fender.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-9:30 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted to an odor investigation.

-4:54 to 6:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

