Police log

TUESDAY

-9:47 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove someone from a property in the 500 block of Second Avenue.

-7:49 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove someone at Tawawa Park in Whipp Road.

-6:30 p.m: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

-1:28 p.m.: criminal trespassing. Katrina Marie Fitzgerald, 24, at large, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

-1:28 p.m.: burglary in progress. A burglary in progress was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-8:20 a.m.: harassment. Perry L. Morrow, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on telephone harassment charges.

-3:34 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported East Parkwood Street.

Crashes

Terry A. Wilt, 75, of Botkins, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:50 a.m.

Wilt was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he failed to stop in assured clear distance and hit the stopped vehicle in front of him at the light.

The other vehicle was driven by Debra K. Shotts, 63, of Quincy.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:56 to 10:58 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

TUESDAY

-8:38 p.m.: service call. Firefighters conducted a service call.

-2:10 to 3:19 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-10:17 a.m. to 8:46 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

