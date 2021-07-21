Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-11:29 investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 2900 block of Fair Road in Sidney.

TUESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2300 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

12:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

-6:47 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

TUESDAY

-11:35 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-7:11 a.m. to 12:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-5:18 to 9:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

