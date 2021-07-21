Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-11:29 investigate complaint. A complaint was investigated in the 2900 block of Fair Road in Sidney.
TUESDAY
-7:44 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 2300 block of St. Marys Avenue.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
12:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 6300 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
-6:47 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.
TUESDAY
-11:35 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Canal Street in Port Jefferson.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-7:11 a.m. to 12:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
TUESDAY
-5:18 to 9:43 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.