Village log

THURSDAY

-1:47 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Piqua.

-12:29 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 300 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-5:37 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 15800 block of Pasco Montra Road in Anna.

WEDNESDAY

-10:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. A complaint was received about a child playing on the road in the 100 block of Main Street in Russia.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9:49 to 10:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-4:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 1500 block of Michigan Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

