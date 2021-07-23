Police log

THURSDAY

–11:19 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded a property in the 200 block of South West Avenue on the report of a trespassing.

–7:42 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded at the Shelby County Counseling on East Court Street to remove an individual.

-4:15 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Summit Street.

-11:43 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Northwood Village Apartments on Collins Avenue.

-9:44 a.m.: damaging. Police responded to a damage report at a properties in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-9:34 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:15 a.m.: damaging. Police responded to a damage report at a properties in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:27 to 3:37 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

THURSDAY

-8:19 p.m.: fire call. Crews responded to a fire call.

–2:45 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:40 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to a gas leak.

-4:10 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-4:56 a.m. to 11:48 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

