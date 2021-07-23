Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-2:14 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.
Village log
THURSDAY
-7:28 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Pike Street in Anna.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-11:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an O2 investigation in the 10000 block of Kaser Road.
-7:12 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Southland and Reineke Schipper Roads.
-12:58 a.m. to 1:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-12:05 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 108 on Interstate 75.
THURSDAY
-8:18 p.m.: illegal burn. Firefighters responded to report of an illegal burn in the 4200 block of Knoop Johnston Road.
-4:26 to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
-3:55 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 9400 block of Turtle Creek Road in Anna.
