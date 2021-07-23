Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:14 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:28 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of South Pike Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-11:14 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted an O2 investigation in the 10000 block of Kaser Road.

-7:12 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at Southland and Reineke Schipper Roads.

-12:58 a.m. to 1:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-12:05 a.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 108 on Interstate 75.

THURSDAY

-8:18 p.m.: illegal burn. Firefighters responded to report of an illegal burn in the 4200 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

-4:26 to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-3:55 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 9400 block of Turtle Creek Road in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

