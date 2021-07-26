Police log

SUNDAY

-10:43 p.m.: threats. Police responded to a threat complaint in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-2:21 p.m.: damaging. Damage was reported in the 2400 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:22 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-8:30 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Menard’s on North Lester Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:02 p.m.: open container. Police received a report of an open container in the 100 block of Ohio Avenue.

-10:57 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported at South Walnut Avenue at West Court Street.

-9:55 p.m.: suspicious subject. Police received a report of a suspicious subject/vehicle at the Trading Post on East Court Street.

-7:06 p.m.: improperly handling firearms. Brennan Christopher Taylor, 23, of Fletcher, was arrested on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle_knowingly transport in a motor vehicle loaded.

-6:34 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-5:46 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 700 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:21 p.m.: suspicious subject. Police received a report of a suspicious subject/vehicle at the Foot & Ankle Center of Ohio on Russell Road.

-3:16 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Fielding Road.

-12:43 p.m.: warrant. Maurice Dontavious Roberts, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

–8:22 a.m.: damaging. Damage was reported in the unit block of Veterans Memorial Trail.

-4:50 a.m.: warrant. Devantae Shaquan Blessett, 27, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Zouoly N. Yaba, 46, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:39 a.m.

Yaba told police she was stopped in the turn lane facing the west on state Route 47 and was waiting to turn left into a private drive when another vehicle waved her on to turn. She said she then slowly began to turn and was struck by the eastbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Erica M. Bill, 43, of Sidney.

• Paige Leann Daniels, 16, of Sidney, was cited with right-of-way at through highway after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:11 p.m.

Daniels was stopped facing the south on Lester Avenue at state Route 47 and when she saw the slowing westbound vehicle, driven by Lorena M. Smith, 78, of Piqua, on state Route 47 had put on a turn signal, she pulled out into the pathway of and was struck by Smith’s vehicle. Smith told police she felt a malfunction with her brakes and put on her hazard lights and was trying to slow her vehicle right before Smith pulled out.

• Rebecca J. Blankenship, 21, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:19 p.m.

Blankenship was turning left from state Route 47 onto Fourth Avenue on a green light when she said she didn’t see the westbound vehicle on state Route 47, driven by Elijah T. Lyme, 33, of Sidney, when she was hit by Lyme.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:27 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-9:13 a.m. to 1:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

SUNDAY

-10 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters responded to a conduct an open burn investigation.

-1:21 a.m. to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

-1:01 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

SATURDAY

-2:31 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-5:27 a.m. to 10:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls; two were for mutual aid.

FRIDAY

-3:34 a.m. to 11:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

-2:07 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

