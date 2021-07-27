Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-10:55 a.m.: tree down. A report a tree was down in the 9600 block of Fessler Buxton Road.
MONDAY
-7:19 p.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 700 block of South Highland Avenue in Sidney.
Village log
MONDAY
-7:29 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 5600 block of Rangeline Road.
-6:56 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 6700 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-11:29 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to the report lines were down in the 3100 block of state Route 66 in Houston.
-10 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 200 block of North main Street in Fort Loramie.
MONDAY
-3:13 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported at Sidney Freyburg at Botkins Roads in Botkins.
-7:54 to 9:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
