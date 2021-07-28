Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:01 a.m.: criminal damaging. Brad Alan Moffitt, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct-fighting or threatening charges.

TUESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: assist other unit. Police assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with an incident at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Fair Road.

-9:41 p.m.: harassment. Harassment was reported at Amos Memorial Library on East North Street.

-7:11 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at the Fuji Sushi and Steakhouse on Michigan Street.

-6:35 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Destiny Joy Lee Broughton, 21, of Dayton, was arrested on trafficking, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools and controlled substances charges.

-6:30 p.m.: trafficking in drugs. Ronald Thomas Palte, 37, of Huber Heights, was arrested on trafficking, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possessing criminal tools and controlled substances charges.

-5:21 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 800 block of Fielding Road.

-1:10 p.m.: theft in progress. A theft in progress was reported at Krogers on Michigan Street.

-9:40 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

-6:27 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Crashes

Seth Klingel, 41, of Sidney, was cited with stopping after a crash after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Klingel was behind the vehicle driven by Amber Stewart, 19, of Sidney, in line in the lot of Chilly Jilly’s on South Ohio Avenue when he hit the rear of Stewart’s vehicle and then left the scene without providing information. He was later located and cited by police for leaving the scene.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:07 to 6:41 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-1:11 p.m.: service call. Firefighters responded to help with a stuck elevator.

-12:05 p.m.: structure fire. Firefighters responded a report of a building fire.

-11:32 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded a fire call.

-7:46 a.m. to 10:06 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to seven calls.

–6:41 a.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

