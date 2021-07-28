Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-12:23 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 4600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-4:56 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 9700 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

TUESDAY

-9:42 p.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a report of a fight among juveniles near the Shelby County Fair in the 700 block of South Highland Avenue in Sidney. No one was arrested, but told to leave the fairgrounds.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-12:17 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 200 block of East North Street in Anna.

-10:29 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 5800 block of Smith Road in Houston.

-7:18 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 2000 block of state Route 47 in Russia.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-3:12 to 6:29 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

