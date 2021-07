Village log

THURSDAY

-2:28 p.m.: assist other unit. A crash was reported in the 13200 block of Luthman Road in Minster.

WEDNESDAY

-5:37 a.m.: vandalism. A scam was reported in the 6800 block of Luella Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:29 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

WEDNESDAY

-3:29 to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.