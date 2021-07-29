Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:35 p.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering in progress was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-4:20 to 5:16 p.m.: harassment. Police took two harassment reports at the police department.

-12:52 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue.

-10:52 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

-10:28 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle/subject was reported at Moonflower Effect on North Main Avenue.

-9:35 a.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Reliable Castings Corporations on Michigan Street.

-3:59 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle/subject was reported at Biggins Small Engine Repair on Wapakoneta Avenue.

Crashes

Gary L. Shaffer, 66, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:57 a.m.

Shaffer was backing from a driveway in the 400 block of Parkwood Street when he hit the parked vehicle on the north side of the Park Street that is owned by Haley N. VanHook, of Sidney.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.