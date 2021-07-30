Police log

THURSDAY

-10:04 p.m.: noise complaint. A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Hall Avenue.

-6:48 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

-5:25 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane.

-4:49 p.m.: warrant. Crystal Dawn Marlow, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:28 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Bridlewood Drive.

-1:12 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 2400 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-12:53 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.

-9:00 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.

Crashes

James M. Davis, 79, of Sidney, was cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation after a two-vehicle crash at 6:32 p.m. Thursday.

Davis was backing out of a driveway in the 1300 block of Dartmouth Street when he rear ended a vehicle parked along the roadside, causing damage to the rear bumper of the vehicle, which is owned by Sharon E. Gomez, of Sidney.

• Brianna M. Dillinger, 16, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 4:51 p.m. Thursday.

Dillinger and Matthew Ryan Borror, 23, of Sidney, both were driving east on Michigan Street. Borror stopped suddenly because a vehicle pulled in front of him, and Dillinger struck the back of Borror’s vehicle.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-2:31 to 6:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-4:05 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded a fire call.

THURSDAY

-6:09 a.m. to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

-9:39 a.m. to 6:24 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded two fire calls.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.