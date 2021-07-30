Police log
THURSDAY
-10:04 p.m.: noise complaint. A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Hall Avenue.
-6:48 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.
-5:25 p.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane.
-4:49 p.m.: warrant. Crystal Dawn Marlow, 44, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
-4:28 p.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Bridlewood Drive.
-1:12 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 2400 block of St. Marys Avenue.
-12:53 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 300 block of East North Street.
-9:00 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 1300 block of West Russell Road.
Crashes
James M. Davis, 79, of Sidney, was cited with a starting and backing vehicles violation after a two-vehicle crash at 6:32 p.m. Thursday.
Davis was backing out of a driveway in the 1300 block of Dartmouth Street when he rear ended a vehicle parked along the roadside, causing damage to the rear bumper of the vehicle, which is owned by Sharon E. Gomez, of Sidney.
• Brianna M. Dillinger, 16, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation after a two-vehicle crash at 4:51 p.m. Thursday.
Dillinger and Matthew Ryan Borror, 23, of Sidney, both were driving east on Michigan Street. Borror stopped suddenly because a vehicle pulled in front of him, and Dillinger struck the back of Borror’s vehicle.
Fire, rescue
FRIDAY
-2:31 to 6:28 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
-4:05 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded a fire call.
THURSDAY
-6:09 a.m. to 11:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.
-9:39 a.m. to 6:24 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded two fire calls.
Compiled by Kyle Shaner.