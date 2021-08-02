Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-1:23 p.m.: burglary. A burglary was reported in the 17300 block of Kirkwood Road.

SUNDAY

-2:48 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard in the 10600 block of Schenk Road in Sidney.

Village log

SUNDAY

–10:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 6200 block of Fort Loramie Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-3:54 to 9:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-3:16 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the 100 block of Oak Street in Botkins.

SUNDAY

-9:20 a.m. to 1:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-11:38 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down at Loy and South Main Streets in Botkins.

-9:58 a.m.: fire alarm. A fire alarm went off in the unit block of Sawmill Road in Fort Loramie.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

