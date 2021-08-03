Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 5800 block of state Route 29.

-8:05 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 17000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

MONDAY

-8:14 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 16500 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

SUNDAY

-1:29 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Woodhaven Drive at County Road 25A.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 14100 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-9:22 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 700 block of South Highland Avenue in Sidney.

-1:55 p.m.: unauthorized use of motor vehicle. The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 10000 block of state Route 47A in Sidney.

FRIDAY

-11:39 p.m.: neighbor trouble. Neighbor trouble was reported in the 2700 block of state Route 29 in Sidney.

-9:58 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 2200 block of River Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:09 p.m.: loud music. A loud party/music was reported in the 100 block of Young Street in Anna.

-6:56 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 6700 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY

-10:54 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-9:57 to 10:50 p.m.: loud music. Two calls on a loud party/music was reported in the 11600 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY .

-2:33 p.m.: vehicle fire. A vehicle fire was reported at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-5:55 to 10:36 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:55 to 9:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-11:38 a.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report of lines down at Loy and South Main Streets in Botkins.

-1:58 a.m. to 1:26 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SATURDAY

-1:39 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 4700 block of Russia Houston Road.

FRIDAY

-10:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 13800 block of Botkins Road in Botkins.

-5:23 to 6:41 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

