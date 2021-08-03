Police log

MONDAY

-9:25 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of East Court Street.

-7:12 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Amos Memorial Public Library on East North Street.

-1:26 p.m.: warrant. Lamonte Morgan Wiggins, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:13 p.m.: warrant. Dennis Lee Fries Jr., 52, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-11:14 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported at Veterans of Foreign Wars on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:32 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 700 block of Ronan Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 12:21 p.m.

Thomas William, 64, of Sidney, was operating a motorized wheelchair eastbound on the sidewalk along Fair Road and when he was crossing Center Street the northbound on Center Street, driven by Betty S. Stephens, 82, of Sidney, struck him, causing minor damage. Stephens was stopped at the stop sign on Center Street and didn’t see William when she struck him.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:26 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-2:38 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-10:32 to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-9:01 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-12:46 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a CO investigation.

-12:24 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:20 a.m. to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to 10 calls.

SATURDAY

-7:39 a.m. to 4:11 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-10:32 to 8:53 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:28 to 9:18 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted three open burn investigations.

-7:08 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-4:34 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:51 to 11:23 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to six calls.

-2:46 p.m.: vehicle fire. Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.