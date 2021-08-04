Sheriff’s log
WEDNESDAY
-1:55 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.
-10:48 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-10:29 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Elm Street in Fort Loramie.
-4:17 p.m.: ATV complaint. Police issued a warning after receiving an ATV complaint in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-9:17 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
TUESDAY
-3:34 to 8:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.