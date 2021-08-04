Police log
TUESDAY
-3:21 p.m.: violate protection order. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.
-7:04 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.
-7:33 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.
-7:26 a.m.: fraud. A past theft was reported at a property in the 800 block of Fielding Road.
-12:35 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at Speedway west on Michigan Street.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-12:45 to 10:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
TUESDAY
-2:36 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded a fire call.
-9:18 a.m. to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to seven calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.