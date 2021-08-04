Police log

TUESDAY

-3:21 p.m.: violate protection order. Joshua N. Fleming, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on violate protection order or consent agreement charges.

-7:04 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.

-7:33 a.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

-7:26 a.m.: fraud. A past theft was reported at a property in the 800 block of Fielding Road.

-12:35 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported at Speedway west on Michigan Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:45 to 10:09 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-2:36 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded a fire call.

-9:18 a.m. to 9:59 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.