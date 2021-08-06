Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:33 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 16900 block of Wones Road.

-1 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 3200 block of Frazier Guy Road.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:48 a.m.

Justin Atlee Grimes, 32, of DeGraff, was operating a street sweeper eastbound Fessler Buxton Road and as he was sweeping the loose gravel on the roadway he was struck from behind by Douglas Michael Owen, 72, of Troy, who told deputies he had drove into a cloud of dust and didn’t see Grimes when he struck him.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-1:57 a.m. to 12:06 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-5:28 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 18800 block of Johnston Road.

THURSDAY

-3:08 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

