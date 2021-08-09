Police log

SUNDAY

-2:34 a.m.: driving under the influence. Robert Dorian Bennett, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-1:05 p.m.: breaking and entering. A past breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue.

SATURDAY

-8:07 p.m.: theft. A theft in progress was reported at Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:56 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at a property in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-2:02 p.m.: warrant. Mark D. Harris, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:42 a.m.: driving under the influence. Trent Allen Branam, 27, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

FRIDAY

-4:06 p.m.: theft — without consent. Wyatt James Fogt, 18, of Anna, was arrested on theft charges.

-11:25 a.m.: warrant. Pierre L. Williams, 31, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:10 pa.m.: warrant. Tommy D. Hooper II, 31, of Speedwell, Tennessee, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Kennedy Millhouse, 25, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a two separate crashes with two parked vehicles on Sunday at 2:41 a.m.

Millhouse was traveling northbound on South Wilkinson Avenue when she hit a driver’s side of the parked vehicle in front of 318 S. Wilkinson Ave., that is owned by Jack Monnier, of Sidney. Millhouse then left the scene.

According to the crash report, Millhouse was also traveling southbound on Highland Avenue when she made a left hand turn onto Culvert Street and struck the parked vehicle in front of 551 Culvert Street that is owned by Betty Cotton, of Sidney. She also left the scene of this crash and her vehicle was later found against a stop sign. The sign was not damaged.

Millhouse was later located and cited.

• Antonia Zaccagnni, 51, of Russells Point, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:49 p.m.

Zaccagnni was turning eastbound out of Sidney Mart driveway when she failed to yield and hit the southbound vehicle on Fourth Avenue that was driven by Jeffrey Smith, 61, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:13 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-1:27 to 10:50 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-9:38 p.m.: fuel spill. Medics responded to a fuel spill.

-6:34 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 14 calls.

SATURDAY

-2:57 a.m. to 6:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:30 a.m. to 5:03 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to two fire calls.

-10:45 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

