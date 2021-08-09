Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-10:57 a.m.: bad checks. Bad checks were reported at Wayne Truck and Trailer on South Vandemark Road.

SUNDAY

-11:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. A loud party/music was reported heard in the 9900 block of Cross Street in Sidney.

-11:39 a.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Interstate 75 at mile marker 78.

-12:01 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted in the 8000 block of Lochard Road.

SATURDAY

-5:51 p.m.: tree down. A tree was reported down in the 3900 block of Children’s Home Road.

-12:20 p.m.: trash dumping. Trash was reported dumped in the 9700 block of Smalley Road.

-10:41 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 17900 block of state Route 29.

-4:45 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to assist with a pursuit at mile marker 99 on I-75.

Village log

SUNDAY

–2:23 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 300 block of County Road 25A in Piqua.

-12:24 a.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a complaint that led to the arrest of an adult in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-8:07 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 6800 block of Main Street in Pemberton.

-3:31 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 600 block of Cross Trail in Piqua.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 1:20 p.m.

Samuel R. Everett, 27, of Conover, was traveling northbound on South Main Street in Clinton Township when he slowed down to avoid hitting two dogs on the roadway but the vehicle behind him, driven by Kiera Marie Burns, 20, of Piqua, swerved, was unable to stop in time and hit the rear of Everett’s vehicle. The dogs were not struck.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-9:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

SUNDAY

-9:15 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-7:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 19100 block of East Shelby Road in New Bremen.

-3:30 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was report at mile marker 106 on I-75.

-10:14 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the 2200 block of West Landman Mill Road.

-9:17 a.m. to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-7:09 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid in the 7200 block of Loy Road.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

