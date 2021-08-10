Police log

TUESDAY

-1:30 a.m.: warrant. Calvin E. Sutton, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant for the unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

MONDAY

-4:02 p.m.: warrant. Ashley Dawn Line, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:57 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

-9:35 p.m.: investigate complaint. Shots were reported heard at the Northbrook Trailer Court on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:29 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft at Walmart on Michigan Street.

-1:56 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 1700 block of Cumberland Avenue.

-12:14 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a past breaking and entering report at Central Elementary School on North Miami Avenue.

-12:03 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported at Northwood Mobile Home Park on Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:16 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue.

-10:25 a.m.: criminal mischief. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-9:29 a.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at First Presbyterian Church on North Miami Avenue.

-7:48 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft in the 500 block of South Miami Avenue.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-3:54 to 6:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.