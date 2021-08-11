Police log

TUESDAY

-11:48 p.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-9:48 p.m.: driving under the influence. Austin Lee Guey, 30, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-9:45 p.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-2:16 p.m.: trespassing. Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of East Bennett Street.

-11:47 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-10:53 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person or vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

-10:48 a.m.: threats. A threat was reported in the 1100 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-10:31 a.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Sherwood Court.

-10:13 a.m.: harassment. A harassment was reported in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-1:10 a.m.: breaking and entering. A breaking and entering was reported in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue.

Crashes

Bruce E. Patton, 61, of Lima, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Donald K. Davis, 53, of Sidney, stopped at a stop sign on Broadway Avenue at Hoewisher Road. Davis then proceeded into the intersection and was hit by Patton’s vehicle. Patton, who was traveling eastbound on Hoewisher Road, told police wet roads caused his vehicle to slide into the intersection.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:32 to 9:23 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-8:04 a.m. to 9:24 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

-11:33 a.m. to 6:03 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to three fire calls.

-9:48 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.