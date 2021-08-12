Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:46 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9 a.m.: criminal damaging. Damage was reported in the 18000 block of Botkins Road in Jackson Center.

WEDNESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 10200 block of Kaiser Road.

-9:31 p.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 100 block of North Mill Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:53 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 8800 block of Lehman Road.

-5:40 to 7:46 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.