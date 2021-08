Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:41 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Custenborder Fields on Riverside Drive.

-10:18 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at North Avenue at Shelby Street.

-5:51 p.m.: driving under the influence. Christina L. McMaken, 37, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

-5:40 p.m.: warrant. Clayton Reed Grimmett, 22, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:33 p.m.: domestic violence. Madyson Renee Arbogast, 21, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-5:31 to 11:54 a.m.: theft. Two past thefts were reported on North Miami Avenue.

-1:46 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Tawawa Park on Whipp Road.

-12:59 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the B&K Root Beer stand on Riverside Drive.

-12:11 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Flanagan Sports Complex on Riverside Drive.

MONDAY

-4:50 p.m.: endangering children. Charles E. Herring, 38, and Tina N. Herring, 35, both of Sidney, were both issued a summons for endangering children charges.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-11:20 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

-7:26 a.m. to 1:38 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to six calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:57 p.m.: lines down. Firefighters responded to a report lines were down.

-12:20 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-12:32 a.m. to 8:08 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to 18 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

