Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:57 p.m.: reckless driver. An adult was arrested after a traffic stop on County Road 25A at Sharp Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:32 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 7100 block of Lock Two Road in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:38 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

-6:54 p.m.: lines on fire. Power lines were reported on fire in the 4800 block of Vermont Drive.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

