Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:05 p.m.: assist other unit. Another unit was assisted on Interstate 75 at mile marker 95.

-12:34 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 8700 block of state Route 274 in Sidney.

-11:16 a.m.: fireworks. Fireworks were reported shot off in the 17200 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

-8:42 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported in the 5900 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

MONDAY

-5:41 p.m.: ATV complaint. A complaint with an ATV was reported at Wright Moyer and Wright Puthoff Roads.

Village log

TUESDAY

-1:46 a.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a complaint shots was heard in the 11600 block of state Route in Botkins.

-12:37 a.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-5:08 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

MONDAY

-7:08 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police investigated a complaint of a person with a gun in the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Center.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:05 to 7:57 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-1:23 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

MONDAY

-11:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

