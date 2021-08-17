Police log

TUESDAY

-12:44 a.m.: domestic violence. Leslie A. Caddell, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

-1:17 a.m.: warrant. Austin Crowe, 21, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-6:45 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at North Wilkinson Avenue at West North Street.

-6 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported at Aunt Millies on Progress Way.

-1:25 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a report of a past theft at Fourth Avenue Stor-N-Lok.

-1:02 p.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-11:26 a.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

-7:30 a.m.: damaging. Past damage was reported at Love’s Travel Stop on Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-5:27 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

MONDAY

-5:54 to 7:31 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

