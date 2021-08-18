Sheriff’s log
TUESDAY
-8:21 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 700 block of Brown Road in Sidney.
Village log
WEDNESDAY
-2:46 p.m.: drugs. Drugs was reported in the 500 block of Miller Road in Russia.
-12:07 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 100 block of Redbud Circle which resulted in the arrest of an adult.
-9:42 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Elm Street at North Street in Fort Loramie.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-12:05 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation; the fire was an illegal burn.
-1:18 to 7:50 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
TUESDAY
-8:51 a.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters provided mutual aid in the 23800 block of Idel Road.
-3:34 to 9:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.