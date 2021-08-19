Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:46 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

-10:24 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Michigan Street.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:43 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road.

WEDNESDAY

-7:49 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV issue was reported at White Horse and Cross Trails.

-4:54 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported Red Feather Road and Commanche Drive.

-4:10 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Pasco Montra Road at state Route 119 in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:42 a.m. to 1:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:35 to 8:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

