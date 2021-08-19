Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-12:46 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1600 block of Miami Conservancy Road.
-10:24 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Michigan Street.
Village log
THURSDAY
-10:43 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Aiken Road.
WEDNESDAY
-7:49 p.m.: ATV complaint. An ATV issue was reported at White Horse and Cross Trails.
-4:54 p.m.: vandalism. Vandalism was reported Red Feather Road and Commanche Drive.
-4:10 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Pasco Montra Road at state Route 119 in Anna.
Fire, rescue
THURSDAY
-4:42 a.m. to 1:31 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.
WEDNESDAY
-4:35 to 8:34 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.