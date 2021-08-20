Police log

FRIDAY

-1:18 a.m.: failure to comply. Alexander Frederick McCoy Sr., 24, of Sidney, was arrested on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer_lawful order or direction charges.

THURSDAY

-9:34 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1200 block of Reyes Drive.

-9:13 p.m.: warrant. Jonathan Scott Farmer, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:36 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported at a property in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:50 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 200 block of East Water Street.

-2:19 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 900 block of Winter Ridge Drive.

-11:44 a.m.: fraud. Police responded to a request to remove a person from a property in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.

-12:50 to 1:53 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to two drugs offences on South Ohio Avenue.

-12:22 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove a person from a property in the 1400 block of East Court Street.

-10:17 a.m.: scam. A scam was reported in the 1000 block of Fairington Drive.

-6:47 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to a request to remove a person from a property in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:52 a.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to a call.

-12:26 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

THURSDAY

-12:10 a.m. to 10:48 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-10:34 a.m. to 4:43 p.m.: medical. Firefighters responded to three calls.

-10:09 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

